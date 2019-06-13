There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,090 in the last 365 days.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share.  The dividend is payable July 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties.   Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

