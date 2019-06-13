America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership

Bentonville, Arkansas , June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced the opening of a new dealership located in Bryant, AR. This will be the thirty-sixth dealership in Arkansas and the first dealership opening in fiscal year 2020. The dealership will be managed by Aaron Davis, with the assistance of Tiffany May. This will be the third dealership managed by Mr. Davis as we look to expand the number of customers served by our top performing general managers.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 418-8081



