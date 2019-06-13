Time59 Time and Billing Software Adds Productivity-Enhancing Features

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time59, a leading time and billing platform built for solo practitioners and attorneys at small firms, today announced new features that are designed to help attorneys more effectively keep track of and bill for time, while also offering more information about every bill.



/EIN News/ -- The first improvement is a new report called the Invoice Project Summary List. This report displays a list of invoices and shows the total amount billed for each project that appears on the invoice. Because many Time59 users define timekeepers as “projects,” this feature will tell users the total amount each timekeeper has billed on any invoice and gives users’ clients more information about their matters on their invoices.

The second improvement announced today upgrades the navigation functionality of Time59. For users with many clients set up in the system, the new navigation allows them to find clients faster, saving time and effort during the billing process.

Time59 is a robust, cloud-based platform with features designed to support both small firms and solo practitioners. It is offered at the low price point of $199 per firm – not per user. Time59 developers listen to the needs of current users and the solo/small firm marketplace and enhance the product based on these needs. The features announced today came as a direct result of client requests.

About Time59

Time59 is inexpensive, easy-to-use time and billing software for small law firms and solo practitioners. Time59’s robust features allow users to quickly and easily account for and bill for their time, spending fewer hours on administrative tasks and more time helping clients and enjoying life. Time59 is entirely web-based, which means anytime and anywhere access from any device and no downtime for product updates. Since 2006, Time59 has helped more than 2,000 legal professionals better manage their time and billing. More information can be found at www.time59.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for Time59

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753



