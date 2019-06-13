Trade for Her : Empowering Women through International Trade

Trade policy and you Brussels, 30 September 2019

International trade contributes to 36 million jobs in the EU, but women occupy less than two fifths of those. Globally, women lead only 15% of exporting firms.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström will host the Trade for Her conference on 30 September to find out how to achieve greater involvement of women in international trade, in the EU and beyond.

Speakers will include among others: Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund, Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank, Arancha González, International Trade Centre, Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Denise Stubbs, wine-maker from South Africa.

The conference will look into the results of the first ever study on barriers for women in the European Union, who are engaged in international trade. High-level representatives from international organisations, governments, businesses and civil society will share their experiences, views and ideas on women in trade in four thematic panels:

Empowering women through international trade – challenges and potential solutions

Barriers for women to trade - Europe and beyond?

Enhancing opportunities for women in trade – what role for businesses?

Looking for synergies – The role of other policy areas in empowering women?

The conference will take place on 30 September 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.