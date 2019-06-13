CN 100 Celebrations Come to Halifax

CN announces creation of a Halifax Community Board and the donation of a legacy forest

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 100th anniversary, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that CN 100: A Moving Celebration, the moving container village celebrating the people, history and future of CN, is in Halifax until Sunday, June 16th. To find out more about the CN 100 celebrations and schedule, please visit www.CN100.ca.



CN also announced that as part of its 100 anniversary celebrations, it is creating a Halifax Community Board to guide the CN Stronger Communities Fund’s decisions and to strengthen community partnerships. “CN’s social footprint in Halifax over the last 100 years is remarkable, from the time where many Canadian soldiers traveled to Halifax on CN trains on their way for overseas deployment to today,” said Robert Pace, chairman of CN’s board of directors. “With today’s announcement, CN is making sure that its decisions are aligned with our communities’ needs.”

The Halifax Community Board is comprised of community leaders and will provide input on CN’s community investments in the region. In fact, a key focus of this community board will be supporting local, grassroots organizations with funding requests. CN has a proud history of providing millions of dollars in support to non-profit organizations, causes and initiatives in communities across its network. In 2018, CN donated nearly $105 K to Nova Scotia based organizations.

The trees that are decorating the moving celebrations will be donated to the city of Halifax to create a CN legacy forest of mature trees in Halifax on June 24th, 2019. The urban forest, which will be located at Fort Needham Memorial Park, attests to CN’s 100-year presence in Halifax and to the importance of CN’s contribution to the city.

“CN wants to improve the quality of life of the communities in which it operates and we believe the more aligned we are with community decisions, the better we will achieve this goal,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. “We are proud to partner with local organizations across our network. Through this Community Board we will be putting funding decisions in the hands of people who are involved in their community on a day-to-day basis.”

The Community Board will be chaired by Alan R. Abraham, vice-president, Environmental Services The Municipal Group. His involvement in the business community and his local community makes him ideally suited to lead a board that will guide CN’s local engagement efforts. Mr. Abraham is also a former Director and Chairman of the Halifax Port Authority, making him very familiar with CN’s role in the economy.

The other members of the Halifax Community board are: Robert Ghiz, former premier of Prince Edward Island and president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Wireless Telecommunication Association; Roy G. Argand, associate at Cox & Palmer Law Firm; Chris Lydon, senior vice-president, regional at m5 Public Affairs; Gina Kinsmen, partner, Assurance Services at EY Canada; Janet McMillan, co- founding partner and senior counsel NATIONAL public relations Atlantic, and Robert Dempsey, co-owner of The Binnacle Yachting Equipment. Doug MacDonald, vice-president, Eastern region at CN and Andrew de Freitas, national account manager at CN will be joining the Community Board as CN representatives and Tiffany Edwards, manager, public affairs, Atlantic Canada at CN will be the Community Board’s Secretary. To view detailed biographies, please visit www.cn.ca/community .

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

