MetaFlows Introduces Breakthrough in TLS Traffic Inspection

Passive TLS Interception Reduces CPU Burden, Improves Security and Safety

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaFlows, the technology leader in network security, today announced Passive TLS (Transparent Layer Security)1 Interception, a new approach to TLS traffic inspection that eliminates the issues inherent in traditional in-line solutions. MetaFlows is the first and only security software vendor offering this new technology.



/EIN News/ -- TLS interception is a key feature that distinguishes market leaders of today's network security appliances. It decrypts, inspects and re-encrypts network traffic so that it can be inspected for IDPS and access control functions. This functionality is today being achieved in-line (as traffic flows through an appliance or software daemon) using a man-in-the-middle scheme that transparently proxies the TLS connections. This function is challenging because it is very CPU-intensive (because it needs to perform public key cryptography in real time) and more importantly, it reduces security and safety.

Passive TLS interception is a new approach that will eliminate these challenges and does not require hardware, so it is well-suited for the increasingly important virtualization market. Significantly, MetaFlows’ new Passive TLS interception feature is not, in any way, technically related to the interception of the session keys used to decrypt the payloads (which still suffers from the problems mentioned above).

“Our customers asked us for a safer and more scalable alternative to in-line TLS inspection, so we invented Passive TLS interception,” said Livio Ricciulli, chief scientist at MetaFlows. “With Passive TLS interception, users can deploy it on any server or cloud instance and rests assured that they can spot any threat that lurks inside encrypted traffic.”

Passive TLS interception is available today from MetaFlows, and is currently supported on recent Linux distributions, Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. Other OS variants will be supported in the future.

About MetaFlows

A pioneer in leveraging shared network intelligence and multi-session correlation to identify and block malware threats, MetaFlows is the technology leader in network security. The MetaFlows Security System (MSS) delivers fewer false positives and false negatives than any other product, stops threats without impacting network performance, deploys on any physical host or cloud instance, and delivers outstanding security administrator productivity with the industry’s best ROI. Initially funded with grants from the National Science Foundation and the US Army, MetaFlows has been shipping products since 2010 and is self-funded. For more information, please visit www.metaflows.com .

1 TLS replaced SSL as the transport layer security technology in 2015.

