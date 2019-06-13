Xactly Unveils AI-powered Solution to Deliver Real-Time Data-Driven Insights for Sales

Xactly Releases Major Enhancements to Optimize Sales Resource Planning Product Seasonality, Ramp, and Quotas

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact ly , the leading innovator of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced a major enhancement of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its core Sales Resource Planning & Capacity Management solution. This announcement follows the release of Xactly’s Rep Attrition prediction solution , and is the result of the company’s commitment to enhancing AI capabilities across its SPM platform. Demonstrating the power of the company’s deep dataset curated over 14 years, Xactly is using AI to answer some of the most pressing challenges the industry faces about pay structure, optimization, and planning.



/EIN News/ -- Xactly relies on user-defined historical data to illuminate organizational patterns in sales, bookings and employee attrition, giving sales leaders precise insight into the ebb and flow of their sales activities and workforce. The product’s new capabilities predict factors that affect seasonality, such as headcount, new hire ramp-up, and early-stage quota-setting to help align planning with broader business objectives. Customers can leverage these predictive capabilities, tailoring them to their needs, including breaking down resource planning by territory and information type to simplify the process for users and drive value more quickly.

“Sales planning is foundational to driving the right behaviors and performance of sales teams at any organization. Enterprises today need game changing technology to help them accelerate growth. Over half (52%) of organizations are struggling with scattered sales information and are impeded to perform effective sales planning across the capacity, quotas, resources and territories,” said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer, Ventana Research.

In 2018, the average quota attainment was only 54%, according to CSO Insights , and 64% of organizations reported accurate quota-setting was a major challenge, according to the Alexander Group. Data-driven insights can change this: using Xactly Sales Planning, organizations leverage an automated, data-driven, and continuous approach to uncover millions of dollars in sales capacity gaps limiting their ability to hit revenue targets. Xactly Sales Planning also reduces up to 25% of the hours spent on developing sales plans.

“Xactly has been focused the past 18 months on broadening our portfolio to create a more holistic sales performance management platform for our customers,” said Christopher Cabrera, CEO and founder of Xactly. “With this solution, we are making it possible for sales leaders to understand key patterns so they can adjust headcount, quotas, and territories and operate at optimal productivity. Data is extremely powerful and companies that aren't leveraging it strategically will fall behind. We continue to be the only SPM company that has a unique data set to power AI/ML, and help our customers grow intelligently and win against the competition.”

To learn more about what Sales Resource Planning & Capacity Management can do for your organization, which is available now, visit our website . For a deeper understanding of how Sales Performance Management is changing the industry, join Xactly at its upcoming user conference, Xactly Unleashed . This year’s speakers include some of the industry’s foremost experts on sales performance and customers who will discuss the role of sales planning in their organization. Xactly Unleashed is taking place from June 11-13 at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco. For more information and to register for Unleashed visit here .

