Smart Manufacturing Platform Market is Projected to Grow from USD 4.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 10.8 Billion By 2024, 2019 Report

The Smart Manufacturing Platform Market is Projected to Grow from USD 4.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 10.8 Billion By 2024; It is Expected to Record a CAGR of 19.7%.



Smart manufacturing platform is associated with the concept of smart manufacturing or Industry 4.0 that enables companies to connect to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) emphasizing on collecting, analyzing, and making use of as much data as possible, turn data insights into direct action, and create competitive advantage. Smart manufacturing platform usually finds its usability for performance optimization, asset management, condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, etc. Smart manufacturing platform is an end to- end software framework that connects and collects data from any industrial assets and devices, processes and delivers them to different applications. Smart manufacturing platform facilitates communication, data flow, device management, and the functionality of applications.



Increase in the adoption of industrial automation and industry 4.0 solutions, support from governments of various countries for industrial automation, and increasing need for streamlined and automated data to enhance productivity are driving the growth of the smart manufacturing platform market. However, the lack of skilled IoT workforce and frequent software upgrade are the major factors that restrain the growth of the smart manufacturing platform market.



Growth in the adoption of IIoT and cloud technologies and different partnerships of platform providers with cloud service providers are expected to provide growth opportunities to the smart manufacturing platform market players during the forecast period. Moreover, complexity in the integration of this platform and security concerns due to wireless networking are the challenges for the smart manufacturing platform market.



