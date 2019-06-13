Cool Technologies Awarded Two New Patents That Help Cool Electric Vehicles and Generators

Patents offer increased power for electric cars, motorcycles, scooters, bikes and electric generators

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WARM), an innovator in efficient mobile electric power generation and power enhancement technologies for motors and generators, announced today it has been awarded its ninth and tenth patents. The two new Canadian patents have been added to the Company’s existing patents in the US and Mexico. Similar patents are pending in many other countries as part of the Global PCT patent process.



“In a nutshell, the patents enable OEMs to put 10 pounds of power in a 6-pound package,” said Timothy Hassett, Cool Technologies’ Chairman and CEO. “By removing heat, we can improve power density by 25-40%, depending on the application. This lengthens machine life and lowers costs for electric vehicle and generator manufacturers. The end user will get a faster, more efficient, electric car with longer battery life, or a smaller, more efficient generator that outputs the same amount of power.”

“In fact, the US Department of Energy currently has a research funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0002014: Fiscal Year 2019 Advanced Vehicle Technologies Research Funding Opportunity Announcement) that has set aside grant money for next generation electric vehicle (“EV”) motors and is specifically meant to improve power density,” Hassett continued. “CoolTech has a solution that does exactly that and it’s manufacturable right now. We plan to offer it to EV motor manufacturers this year.”

The Heat Pipe Cooled Wet Rotating Disc Engagement System and the Radial Vent Composite Heat Pipe are designated as ‘utility patents’. That means they cover the Company’s cooling technologies in a wide variety of applications including electric vehicle motors, standard electric motors, generators, engine hot spots, pistons, ERG (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) Coolers and more.

The new patents offer similar benefits, but they primarily address cooling problems in different markets. Radial Vent Composite Heat Pipe cooling can benefit hybrid or electric vehicles. “For example, motorcycle manufacturers such as Zero and Harley Davidson offer electric motorcycles that use air-cooled and liquid-cooled motors. Incorporating our Radial Vent technology would not only increase their power density, but lower operating temperature, extend their range and help prevent the bike from having to stop unexpectedly to allow the motor to cool down,” said Hassett.

“The Wet Rotating Disc Engagement Systems, on the other hand, will improve power density, or power output, in any piece of equipment that connects to a power source through a clutch. That includes cranes and hoists, heavy machine tool drives, automobiles, trucks, tractors, racing vehicles, and, yes, motorcycles.”

About Cool Technologies, Inc. Cool Technologies is an intellectual property and product development company commercializing patented thermal dispersion technology across multiple platforms. The Company has additional patents-pending for various OEM applications of its proprietary heat removal technologies. Tested and validated by two third parties, ESSCO Pumps and Nidec Corporation, the Company’s cooling system eliminates the need for costly and maintenance heavy cooling systems while increasing power output of motors, generators, pumps, fans, compressors, batteries and bearings.

