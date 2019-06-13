New Skincare Line Launches for Badass Women Who Want Results, Not Reactions

Masktini’s Glow Folio™ Addresses the Toughest Skincare Concerns Without Irritation

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masktini , a brand-new skincare line formulated to deliver real results without irritation, launches today with its signature Glow Folio.™ Comprised of four luxurious, multi-tasking masks, the collection is designed to tackle the toughest and most common skincare concerns to reveal total radiance.



Daily escapes that purify pores, brighten tone, blur fine lines, restore elasticity and reveal total radiance.





/EIN News/ -- The Masktini line uses only the mildest, most effective and highest quality ingredients nature has to offer. From Tahitian black pearl powder and golden mica to pomegranate stem cell and watermelon extracts, these badass active naturals work at a cellular level to purify pores, soothe redness, brighten tone, fade imperfections, blur fine lines and restore elasticity. The nurturing ingredients work hard without irritating and are safe for even the most reactive skin.

Masktini Glow Folio includes:

Woke Bae . A mask that’s a mist, spritz this lightweight moisturizer in the am or pm.

A mask that’s a mist, spritz this lightweight moisturizer in the am or pm. Metal Head. Brightening mask that leaves just a hint of glint and a lit-from-within glow.

Brightening mask that leaves just a hint of glint and a lit-from-within glow. Night Ranger. Overnight renewal mask to moisturize and exfoliate while you snooze.

Overnight renewal mask to moisturize and exfoliate while you snooze. Twilight Zone. Ultra-sensual foaming mask lifts dead cells to reveal radiant skin.

Masktini is the brain child of Olga Parno, a former Wall Street executive who suffered from extreme skin sensitivities. Frustrated with expensive products that caused irritation and breakouts and disappointed with her experience using specialty products for sensitive skin, Parno started a journey to create gentle and effective skincare with all the spa-day vibes.

“As women, I believe we’re at our happiest and most powerful when we take time to recharge,” says Masktini Founder Olga Parno. “And yet, it can be such a challenge for women to find time for themselves.”

Parno’s mission is to help shift women’s perspective on self-care by providing deeply nurturing, everyday skincare that feels like a luxurious spa treatment. Parno worked with a team of skincare experts to carefully choose ingredients that worked hard while being safe and completely non-irritating.

“The breakthrough formulas in the four Glow Folio masks can be used any time of day, as part of a regular routine, for special occasions or as a much-deserved reset. We don’t like the word regimen,” said Parno. “This isn’t a boot camp! I want Masktini to give our customers the same warmth and support they’d get from connecting with a girlfriend at the end of a long day.”

The four masks in Masktini’s Glow Folio are available now on Masktini.com at $55.00 -- $65.00 for 1.7 ounces. Thanks to top-tier ingredients, shelfie-ready packaging and selfie-worthy results, Masktini is poised to be a boss babe’s new secret weapon for complexion perfection.

About Masktini

Masktini is an innovative new skincare experience designed to conquer the most common skincare concerns we face every day – dehydration, clogged pores, fine lines, uneven skin tone and lost elasticity – using results-oriented ingredients that nurture even the most sensitive skin.

After years of struggling with irritation and breakouts caused by even the most expensive products, founder Olga Parno, decided the world deserved better. So she worked with a global team of skincare experts to develop the Masktini Glow Folio™, four heavenly masks that evoke a luxurious spa-day experience while delivering real results on a cellular level.

The Glow Folio is just the beginning for Masktini. With additional collections of fun, experiential products already in R&B, the brand aims to shift the cultural perspective on self-care, transforming it from an occasional indulgence to a daily necessity. Why? We’re at our happiest and most powerful when we take time to recharge. That’s why Masktini’s mission is to make these everyday acts of empowerment pure pleasure for everyone.

Fearless is the new Flawless.™

For more information or to purchase, visit masktini.com . Follow Masktini on Instagram @masktini and on Facebook at facebook.com/masktini .

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

816-468-6802

Jenn@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0209a560-6b19-4114-8297-4f8322e39c8e



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.