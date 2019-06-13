Mortgage Rates Hold Steady

MCLEAN, Va., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained unchanged from last week at 3.82 percent.

/EIN News/ -- Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, says, “Mortgage rates were mostly unchanged from last week due to easing of trade tensions with Mexico which helped stabilize markets. These historically low rates should provide continued opportunities for current homeowners to refinance their mortgages – which combined with new homebuyer activity – will help sustain the momentum in the housing market in 2019.”



30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.82 percent with an average 0.6 point for the week ending June 13, 2019, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.62 percent.

15-year FRM averaged 3.26 percent with an average 0.5 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.28 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.07 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.51 percent with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.52 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.83 percent.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

