M*Modal and Community Health Network Advance Patient Satisfaction and Physician Well-Being with AI-Powered Clinical Documentation

With M*Modal, Community Health Network physicians save time with each patient encounter, and in after-hours clinical documentation tasks, creating time to care for patients and doctors alike

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M*Modal , a provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions and now a part of 3M, today announced that M*Modal and Community Health Network (CHNw) are collaborating to transform the patient-physician experience while improving provider and clinician satisfaction and care quality. Community Physician Network, CHNw’s multidisciplinary provider group in Indiana, employs over 1,100 physicians and advanced practice providers. Many more independent providers practice at Community. The strategic alliance with M*Modal is designed to make Epic EHR documentation faster and easier for physicians and providers, and to maximize face time with patients.



After an extensive evaluation, Community Health Network selected M*Modal for its top-ranking conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform and physician-assistive services. With the M*Modal platform, Community Health Network is well on the path to more ambient physician experiences that leverage smarter, AI-driven workflows including M*Modal Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) and Epic Haiku Voice Assistant.

“Over and above that, what really tipped the scales for us is that M*Modal is laser focused on patient care and those who provide it,” said Michael Shrift, MD, SVP and CMIO of Community Health Network. “M*Modal’s technological partnership is very human – for M*Modal, it is patient care and relationship primarily, with technology a support.”

Driving Physician Experience and Satisfaction

The M*Modal platform enables Community Health Network clinicians to utilize any speech-driven workflow directly in the EHR including real-time speech recognition , mobile documentation, virtual scribing and transcription . With M*Modal Fluency Direct®, physicians can capture complete and accurate notes in their Epic EHR. In the future, built-in CAPD will empower clinicians and virtual scribes with proactive and in-workflow clinical intelligence on care gaps, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), best practices and more. For three consecutive years including 2019, M*Modal Fluency Direct has earned Best in KLAS for Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR market segment in the annual report that evaluates health information technology solutions.

“M*Modal Fluency Direct is very well accepted by our physicians and helps our overall program to tackle physician burnout. It is much more than speech-to-text technology. It gives us a fluid user interface in Epic, and helpful speech commands. This has a positive impact on the EHR experience,” said Dr. Shrift.

To further drive physician satisfaction, Community Health Network is quickly rolling out the M*Modal virtual scribing solution to its physicians to transform the patient-physician interaction in the exam room. M*Modal virtual scribes allow doctors to focus on the patient and reduce the administrative burden on physicians, promoting improved safety, quality and patient experience.

Excellent Early Outcomes

According to Dr. Shrift, many Community Health Network physicians save considerable time after-hours and during the clinic day, doing less clinical documentation and administrative work. The healthcare organization is excited about the continued impact of the M*Modal platform on its high-priority physician well-being program.

“We are pleased to partner with Community Health Network to take its physician well-being program to the next level with an innovative blend of technology and services,” said Michael Finke, Vice President, 3M M*Modal Business. “Our objectives are aligned: to increase the time doctors spend with patients delivering care and reduce the time they spend documenting it, while simultaneously improving the quality of both clinical care and the note.”

Community Health Network is a non-profit health system with more than 200 sites of care and affiliates throughout Central Indiana. Community’s full continuum of care integrates hundreds of physicians, specialty and acute care hospitals, surgery centers, home care services, MedChecks, behavioral health and employer health services.

