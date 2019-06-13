Villa Charities Welcomes Leonardo Da Vinci Academy

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villa Charities and Leonardo Da Vinci Academy (LDVA) are pleased to announce an agreement has been finalized to move the Academy to the Columbus Centre for September, 2020. The prestigious independent Montessori-centered school is one of three organizations that will be relocating to the community centre at Lawrence Ave. West and Dufferin Street in Toronto, along with TLN Media Group and Academy of Realist Art.



Signing of agreement between LDVA and Villa Charities, May 15, 2019, at the Columbus Centre. Shown from left to right: Dom Tassielli and Sal Ritacca, Founders, Leonardo Da Vinci Academy; Anthony DiCaita, President & CEO and Marco DeVuono, CFO, Villa Charities Inc.









/EIN News/ -- “I am very excited that Leonardo Da Vinci Academy will be joining the Villa Charities family as a new tenant at the Columbus Centre,” said Anthony DiCaita, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. “Their presence on our campus offers an alliance of common goals and mutual benefits, which enriches both our communities.”

LDVA will occupy the first floor and part of the second floor of the building and will have dedicated use of a gymnasium and playgrounds for their students. Before the move, plans are in place to renovate and update the space to prepare and modernize the facility for students and staff of LDVA. An Open House will be held once renovations are completed. In the meantime, parents unacquainted with the building and site are invited to visit the Columbus Centre to familiarize themselves with the new location and future home of LDVA.

Sal Ritacca, Co-Founder, Leonardo Da Vinci Academy is excited about embarking on this new chapter for the Academy, which was founded in 1983. “In addition to our exclusive space, I am thrilled that our school community will have access to a swimming pool, tennis courts, art gallery, restaurants, varying educational exhibits and other outstanding cultural and arts programs offered at the Columbus Centre,” he remarked.

Villa Charities recently announced it is revitalizing the Columbus Centre to better utilize the space within the facility and is making significant investments to deliver its existing programs and services in upgraded and enhanced areas. This initiative also includes welcoming new third-party organizations to the building as long-term tenants, who have a history with the Italian-Canadian community and align well with the Villa Charities mission and brand.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. is a registered charity that celebrates and promotes the Italian Heritage, Culture, Language, Arts, Food and Family Values. For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided culturally sensitive long-term care for seniors and offered educational and cultural programs in music, dance, visual arts, culinary arts, athletics and more. The Villa Charities family includes Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc./Di Poce Centre; Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo apartments for independent seniors; the Columbus Centre; and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery. For more information, visit villacharities.com .

About Leonardo Da Vinci Academy

Leonardo Da Vinci Academy is an exceptional Toronto independent school founded in 1983. The Academy is registered with the Ministry of Education as a co-educational private Catholic school. LDVA challenges learners to develop their learning potential through principles inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and Maria Montessori by promoting independent thinking skills, problem solving and perseverance while nurturing curiosity, creativity, and self-esteem. Students are motivated to develop skills and character needed for success and become responsible life-long learners. LDVA Programme offerings include:

CCMA Accredited Casa Preschool and Lower Elementary Montessori

Exceptional Traditional Programmes from Grades 4 to 8

Italian Immersion Preschool • French • Music • Arts • Sports & Other Activities



For more information visit ldva.on.ca .

LDVA IS RECOGNIZED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF ITALY

