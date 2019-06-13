Seed CX Announces Integration with Caspian, the Full-stack Crypto Asset Management Platform

Integration to allow institutional investors greater ability to trade digital assets securely and efficiently

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed CX, which through its subsidiaries operates a licensed digital asset exchange for institutional investors, today announced a partnership with Caspian, the full-stack crypto trading, portfolio and risk management platform.



/EIN News/ -- The partnership allows the institutional investors that use Caspian’s fully-developed trading and portfolio management system, which includes an OEMS, PMS, and RMS that covers the entire lifecycle of the trade, to more easily access Seed Digital Commodities Market, the industry-leading digital asset exchange operated by Seed CX. Seed CX and Caspian currently have a number of institutional customers in common.

“We’re very excited to partner with Caspian, which is the leading institutional order-execution management system in both digital assets and more traditional markets,” said Seed CX co-founder and CEO Edward Woodford. “This integration brings accessibility to institutional investors using Caspian’s technology to connect to our secure and efficient venue on which to trade digital assets, with robust margin models and strong risk controls.”

Robert Dykes, CEO of Caspian, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Seed CX; they are an impressive digital asset exchange aimed at institutional investors. Our two businesses are closely aligned with the common goal of wanting to bring greater institutional participation in the digital asset market and give the clients the tools they require. Our state-of-the-art PMS & OEMS solution and its seamless integration into Seed CX is exactly the kind of addition to the Caspian ecosystem that institutions require.”

Seed CX has built an institutional-grade experience for digital asset trading across technology, operations and compliance, and has posted some of the lowest execution fees of all digital asset execution venues globally.



Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives.

About Caspian

Caspian is a full-stack crypto asset management platform tying together the biggest digital asset exchanges in a single interface. The platform offers compliance, trading, algorithms, portfolio and risk management, and reporting. Led by an experienced team of developers, and leveraging the capabilities and resources of two existing, successful financial businesses as its co-build partners, Caspian is building an ecosystem that enables sophisticated traders to operate more efficiently and improve their performance. For more information, please visit: https://caspian.tech/

Caspian Media Contact

Alice Uribe, Forefront Communications Group, Inc.

auribe@forefrontcomms.com

About Seed CX

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures. Seed CX wholly owns a number of subsidiaries:

Seed Digital Commodities Market is a spot exchange for digital asset commodities.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-regulated Money Service Business and FX Dealer as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 States. Zero Hash custodies both fiat and digital assets, with on-chain settlement.

Seed SEF is a CFTC-regulated Swap Execution Facility (SEF) that plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

Seed Digital Securities Market is pending registration as a Broker Dealer with FINRA and an ATS with the SEC.

Seed CX Media Contact

Hunter Stuart

hunter@propllr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.