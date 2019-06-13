BioLargo's CupriDyne® Clean Eliminates Cannabis Odors -- Third-Party Validated Study

/EIN News/ -- Westminster, CA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that a third-party study had concluded its industrial odor control product CupriDyne® Clean eliminates “terpenes”, which cause the odors in cannabis grow and production facilities. Conducted by Southern Air Systems Corp (SAS) out of Knoxville Tennessee, the study analyzed the two key odor-causing terpenes: myrcene and limonene. In business since 1989, SAS personnel have more than 60 years of combined experience exclusively providing air quality services to the power, petroleum and chemical industries. The study concludes,

“After treatment with CupriDyne Clean, no trace of terpenes was detected in the air samples.”

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, “This is a momentous day for CupriDyne Clean. Although field trials had already demonstrated that it was effective against odors caused by cannabis cultivation, this data set represents crucial scientific validation that should accelerate adoption of the product by cannabis and hemp industry operators. Many of the major players in the cannabis industry are scientifically minded, and third party validated data sets like this are crucial to earning their business.”

Terpenes are highly odorous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) produced in cannabis cultivation and processing, and are known hazardous air pollutants when present at high concentration. In many jurisdictions Cannabis growers are required by regulators to enact air quality control measures to mitigate odor-causing terpenes at their operations (such as in Los Angeles County ). The predominant solution currently used by the industry is carbon-based filters, which are expensive to purchase, install, and replace, and are widely known to be inadequate for handling the high volume of terpenes produced by industrial cannabis cultivation facilities. In order to comply with regulations and maintain good relations with neighbors, growers and processors in the booming cannabis market are seeking better active solutions to managing terpenes.

Joe Provenzano, President of BioLargo’s wholly owned subsidiary Odor-No-More, Inc., commented, “CupriDyne Clean is sold by a distributor to the industry under the Cannabusters brand ( www.thecannabusters.com ). These results increase our confidence in the product’s capacity to revolutionize odor control in the cannabis industry. Unlike many competitors, our product doesn’t just mask the odor-causing VOCs, it breaks them down through oxidation, meaning it is better at improving air quality. Our product is environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and not a pesticide, making it an attractive solution for the cannabis industry.”

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" ( www.biolargo.com ). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship ( www.biolargoengineering.com ). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More ( www.odornomore.com ) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator ( www.cupridyne.com ), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water ( www.biolargowater.ca ) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical ( www.clyramedical.com ) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Dennis Calvert President and CEO BioLargo, Inc. 888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.