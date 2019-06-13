Fiscal police record over 3000 monetary transgressions
The high ranking police officer disclosed the data during the central act of the celebrations of the 23rd anniversary of the Fiscal Police.
On the occasion, the police chief added that in the period in question, at least 296 maritime infractions and 112 illegal fishing activities were also registered in that time.,
