LPL Financial Welcomes Salter Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm (RIA) and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Salter Financial Group has returned to LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Salter Financial Group reported having served approximately $100 million of client brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Cetera Financial Group.



Founded in 2006 by financial advisor Phillip Salter, the Beaumont, Texas firm also includes financial advisors Blake Worthey and Clovis Van Houten, as well as assistant Dianne Walker. They offer comprehensive investment advice and wealth management, with a focus on providing retirement plans and IRAs for plant and refinery workers. Salter recently celebrated 30 years in the industry.

Salter Financial Group affiliated with LPL from 2006 until 2014. He decided to return after noticing a shift in LPL’s culture and its commitment to delivering an enhanced service experience. “I’m convinced, from everything I’ve seen, that LPL is a strong company that cares deeply about its advisors. I’m especially excited about the technology evolution and new capabilities that will help us be more efficient serving our clients.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “It is a privilege to welcome back Salter Financial Group. Our clients are at the center of everything we do, and we’re proud that Phillip and team recognized that as they got reacquainted with our firm and learned more about our strategy to support their success. We remain committed to making ongoing investments in technology and innovative capabilities to deliver enhanced value to our advisors. We look forward to supporting Salter Financial Group’s continued success in the years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

Salter Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

