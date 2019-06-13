Domo Launches Domo for Amazon Web Services

Domo for AWS is Designed to Help AWS Customers Easily and Securely Leverage Data from More than 20 AWS Services to Drive New Business Value Across Customer Organizations

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced Domo for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Domo for AWS is a new purpose-built package that gives AWS customers an easy way to make data from nearly two dozen AWS services securely accessible to virtually anyone across the company to drive new business value.



This new package includes more than 20 discrete connectors to AWS services including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Redshift, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon CloudWatch, and AWS Billing and Cost Management.

“Amazon S3 has provided companies with the ability to store data at exabyte scale. After gathering and storing all of this data, the challenge most companies face is making it meaningful and accessible by the masses. Domo for AWS connects to a customer’s Amazon S3 bucket, instantly making that data available to all of a customer’s employees. Domo for AWS can be deployed to thousands of end users in a matter of minutes and takes advantage of Domo’s industry-leading mobile access capabilities. The ability to connect people to data across an entire organization is the true final mile for all data, helping customers to better realize the return on their strategic cloud investment,” said Jay Heglar, Chief Business Officer, Domo.

Domo for AWS connectors provide a pre-built view of the data that is being connected and are in use by hundreds of mutual customers. Domo for AWS also includes write-back connectors for popular AWS services such as Amazon Redshift, Amazon Aurora and Amazon S3, with more to come, turning data from information to action.

“Domo and AWS have a longstanding relationship. As the world’s data moves to the cloud, Domo provides great value by putting all of this data in the hands of end users. We are delighted to expand our relationship with Domo to provide great service to our customers,” said Josh Hofmann, General Manager and Global Lead, ISV Partner Ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Once the data is in the Domo platform, customers can easily combine that data with data from other systems. They can also perform advanced analytics and data science to discover and share new insights across the business. Domo eliminates the time-consuming work of data prep, giving data scientists more time to do the work they were trained to do. As an open platform, data scientists can bring their R and Python scripts into Domo, which are managed and updated automatically, creating a truly automated data science pipeline.

Included with Domo for AWS is a Data Management Console. This enterprise application provides customers with the ability to quickly inventory their AWS assets. Domo’s enterprise-grade security allows the custodian of the data sources to monitor the data, determine who is accessing the data and set policies for actions such as termination.

Domo for AWS also extends to Amazon.com and Amazon IoT Services

Domo for AWS extends to Amazon.com data with the connector for Amazon.com Marketplace Web Services, allowing customers to get more value from their data in these online retail systems. Domo for AWS also provides the ability to support the AWS IoT suite of services including AWS IoT Core, AWS IoT Analytics, AWS IoT Device Defender, AWS IoT Device Management and Amazon Kinesis Data Streams. Domo for AWS completes AWS IoT capabilities by extending the value chain for IoT from data connection, creation and aggregation to consumption by putting machine generated data in the hands of end users.

Domo for AWS is available today. For more information, visit: www.domo.com/aws .

