The Alation Data Catalog on Tableau Drives 2x the Return from Self-Service Analytics Initiatives

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data catalog company, today highlighted the significant business impact enterprise customers are achieving with the Alation Data Catalog on Tableau . Since Alation deepened support for Tableau more than a year ago and delivered Alation TrustCheck on Tableau , the Alation Data Catalog for Tableau has enabled companies like GoDaddy and MercadoLibre to build data cultures that embrace self-service analytics as a foundation for decision making.



/EIN News/ -- The sheer volume of dashboards created in enterprise deployments of Tableau Server, across distributed systems can be a challenge to govern for accessibility and accuracy. And when business discovery takes over without governance, the result is data and insights that can’t completely be trusted. Alation on Tableau gives users the confidence of certified data and insights that ensure the accuracy of analysis.

“As organizations continue to amass tremendous amounts of data, it’s increasingly important for customers to easily identify and trust their data sources,” said Brian Matsubara, senior director of global technology alliances at Tableau. “The seamless integration between the Alation Data Catalog and Tableau allows customers to quickly discover the relevant, governed data they can trust to uncover insights and make an impact on decision-making.”

A multi-year co-development partnership between Alation and Tableau has delivered an integrated product experience that increases the productivity and accuracy of self-service analytics. Alation endorsements, warnings, and deprecations are directly surfaced in Tableau without the need to leave a Tableau experience. Certification badges in Tableau quickly reveal the work that data governors and stewards have done in Alation, speeding time to understanding. Joint users of Alation and Tableau quickly find the knowledge they need to trust self-service insights.

“Alation has been an incredible complement to our Tableau deployment, empowering more people to answer questions with data while increasing the productivity, and enabling data stewardship across the organization,” said Sharon Graves, enterprise data and BI tools evangelist, GoDaddy. “Tableau and Alation are instrumental in helping us to drive value for our customers with that data.”

“At MercadoLibre, we are democratizing access to information company wide. Users can run queries in Alation with the assurance that the query has been certified and then continue their analysis through Tableau to obtain their own insights," said Adrian Quilis, director of business intelligence at MercadoLibre. "With Alation and Tableau, self-service analytics becomes a seamless process of discovery and analysis."

“To be competitive, organizations increasingly seek to attain a data culture, where employees are empowered to make data-informed decisions quickly. To achieve this, people need the tools to find and understand trustworthy datasets and dashboards. With our integration, curation in Alation is surfaced so viewers of Tableau Server see which sources of information are endorsed as safe-to-use, helping them steer clear of inaccurate dashboards, and ultimately reach the right business decisions,” said Aaron Kalb, chief data officer at Alation. “Together Alation and Tableau deliver governance for insight that is simple and actionable for every customer.”

Alation will be at Tableau Conference Europe 2019 taking place in Berlin, Germany from June 17 – 19. Join Adrian Quilis, director of business intelligence at MercadoLibre , at the show on Wednesday, June 19 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. to learn how Latin America's most popular e-commerce site leverages Alation and Tableau to develop a culture of analytics.

