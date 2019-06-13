H&R Block referral program helps nonprofits raise more than $1 million for third straight year

H&R Block program donates $20 to participating nonprofits for each client referral

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block’s (NYSE:HRB) nonprofit referral program generated charitable donations for more than 2,300 nonprofits this year, totaling more than $1 million for the third straight year. The program awarded nonprofits with $20 for each new client they referred to H&R Block or Block Advisors for tax preparation.



“Giving back is part of our culture of helping and inspiring confidence in communities everywhere,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of the retail business at H&R Block. “Through our nonprofit referral program this year, we were able to support causes ranging from animal welfare to education to the arts.”

Nonprofit organizations often see charitable donations increase toward the end of the year as taxpayers maximize their yearly tax deduction for donations. The H&R Block nonprofit referral program provides local nonprofits with an opportunity to raise funds at the beginning of the year when private donations traditionally decline.

In 2019, H&R Block’s nonprofit referral program contributed more than $1 million to participating organizations. 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), 501(c)(19) and 501(c)(23) organizations, such as schools, chambers and veterans organizations, are eligible for the program. Organizations may sign up now to benefit from the client referral program next year by contacting their local H&R Block or Block Advisors office or visiting www.hrblockreferrals.com .

For more information about H&R Block, or to locate a local office, visit www.hrblock.com or call 800-HRBLOCK.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2018, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom .

For Further Information Investor Relations: Colby Brown ǀ (816) 854-4559 ǀ colby.brown@hrblock.com Media Relations: Susan Waldron ǀ (816) 854-5522 ǀ susan.waldron@hrblock.com

