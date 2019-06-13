Kymab Announces Presentations at the 24th EHA Annual Congress

Two Company-sponsored oral and poster abstracts to be presented on KY1049 and IntelliSelect® Bispecifics platform

Cambridge, UK; June 13, 2019: Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based therapeutics, today announced that two abstracts describing KY1049, Kymab’s fully-human Factor VIII (FVIII)-mimetic bispecific antibody, will be presented at the 24th European Hematology Association Annual Congress in Amsterdam, being held June 13-16. An oral presentation describing the preclinical evaluation of KY1049 will be given. In addition, a poster presentation introduces Kymab’s proprietary IntelliSelect Bispecifics platform that can generate diverse and extensive panels of fully human, common light-chain bispecific antibodies. Developed using high-throughput hemostatic assays, KY1049 is the first CLC bispecific molecule produced using the IntelliSelect Bispecifics platform.

“We are pleased to present at this prestigious meeting some very exciting preclinical data on KY1049, the first naturally-evolved fully-human bispecific antibody generated by our proprietary IntelliSelect Bispecifics platform. We look forward to highlighting some of the unique features and advantages of both our platform and KY1049.” said Allan Bradley, Ph.D., FRS., Chief Scientific Officer of Kymab.

The abstracts have been published on the EHA website, and can be accessed via www.ehaweb.org.

Title: DEVELOPMENT AND OPTIMISATION OF A FULLY HUMAN FVIII MIMETIC BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY FOR PATIENTS WITH HAEMOPHILIA A

Topic: Bleeding disorders (congenital and acquired)

Session Title: Bleeding disorders (congenital and acquired)

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 17:30 - 19:00

Location: Poster area

Final Abstract Code: PF338

Title: A FULLY HUMAN BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY FUNCTIONALLY RESCUES FACTOR VIII DEFICIENCY EX VIVO

Topic: Bleeding disorders (congenital and acquired)

Session Title: Novel insights to platelet and bleeding disorders

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 12:30 - 12:45

Location: Hall 3B

Final Abstract Code: S851

###ENDS###

/EIN News/ -- Notes to Editors

About Kymab

Kymab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a deep pipeline of novel antibody-based therapies in a broad range of indications. The Company generates its product candidates using its proprietary, integrated platforms collectively called IntelliSelect®. Kymab’s platforms have been designed to maximize the diversity of human antibodies produced in response to immunization with antigens. Selecting from a broad diversity of fully human antibodies allows for the identification of antibodies with optimal drug-like properties.

About IntelliSelect®

IntelliSelect® Transgenics platforms are designed to generate best-in-class, fully-human monoclonal antibodies from several highly-engineered strains of mice that have the complete constellation of human antibody building blocks in their genome.

The IntelliSelect® Screening technology combines single cell sequencing, genomics and proprietary bioinformatic algorithms to prioritize and select antibodies generated by IntelliSelect® Transgenics platforms that have the most desirable drug-like properties.

About IntelliSelect® Bispecifics

The IntelliSelect® Bispecifics platform is designed to generate, fully-human bispecific antibodies with naturally-paired common light chains from several highly-engineered strains of mice that have the complete constellation of human antibody heavy chain repertoire and one or more selected light chains.

The IntelliSelect® Bispecifics platform combines single cell sequencing, genomics and proprietary bioinformatic algorithms to prioritize and select antibodies generated by the IntelliSelect® Transgenics platforms that have the most desirable drug-like properties.

For more information please see http://www.kymab.com. Kymab and IntelliSelect® are registered trademarks of Kymab Limited.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

For further information contact:

US

Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com

Europe

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sukaina Virji/ Melissa Gardiner

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

kymab@consilium-comms.com

Investors

Brandon Lewis, +44 (0)1223 833301

brandon.lewis@kymab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.