Union NJ, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Marissa Travaline

609-561-9000 x4227

mtravaline@sjindustries.com

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

609-561-9000 x7027

dfidell@sjindustries.com

/EIN News/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program

UNION, NJ, June 13, 2019 – The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has authorized Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), to implement a $300 million, five-year infrastructure investment program (IIP). Commencing July 1, the IIP will begin the replacement of approximately 250 miles of vintage cast iron and bare steel mains and related services, as well as the installation of excess flow valves on new service lines.

By targeting aging sections of Elizabethtown Gas’ system, the IIP projects will enhance the safety and reliability of the utility’s distribution system to the benefit of its customers, support environmental stewardship by reducing emissions, and facilitate economic development through job creation in New Jersey.

There is no proposed impact to customer bills at this time.

“Our 295,000 customers trust us to provide safe, reliable, affordable natural gas service and this program reinforces our commitment to them,” said Christie McMullen, president of Elizabethtown Gas. “The IIP prioritizes methane emissions reductions and enhances our long-term system reliability, ensuring we can continue to safely meet the needs of our customers, who rely on us to cost effectively heat their homes, warm their water, and cook their meals.”

About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 295,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris and Mercer counties. For four years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities” by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 681,000 South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas customers in New Jersey and Maryland. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

###



