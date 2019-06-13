MariMed, Inc. Launches New Website

Reflects significant growth and expansion of product lines and scope of operations



NORWOOD, MA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, today announced the launch of its new website, with a new URL: www.MarimedInc.com

Penelope Finnie, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Branding at MariMed, stated, “Over the past year, MariMed has expanded beyond its advisory service origins with new sales and production facilities, product expansion, strategic acquisitions, key executive hires, and the launch of a wholly-owned subsidiary, MariMed Hemp , focused on hemp-based CBD markets. The new website and URL reflects not only MariMed’s recent accomplishments and growth, but also our long-term goals for the company.”

MariMed, Inc. is dedicated to improving health and wellness with the highest quality hemp and cannabis products. The company offers a full range of cannabis products, operates state of the art cannabis dispensaries in six states, and has a separate division, MariMed Hemp, focused on the development of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. MariMed owns a significant stake in Kentucky-based GenCanna, a recognized genetic innovator in industrial hemp, and recently acquired MediTaurus, a purveyor of high-quality CBD wellness products in the US and Europe under the Florance™ brand. Across its branded products, MariMed is in the forefront of precision dosed products for the treatment of specific medical symptoms. MariMed currently distributes its branded hemp and CBD products in select states and is expanding licensing and distribution to numerous additional markets encompassing thousands of dispensaries, pharmacies and wholesalers.

