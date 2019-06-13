AbelConn Electronics Receives 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica company, announced today that it has been awarded a Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award. We received the award at a ceremony held in Boston, Mass. on May 21, 2019. This is the fifth Raytheon award for AbelConn.



/EIN News/ -- Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery.

“Meeting our customers’ delivery and quality requirements is core to our business and I’m proud of our team for consistently exceeding Raytheon’s high standards,” said Chris Milano, President of AbelConn. “We’re honored to receive this award and we remain committed to providing superior support that enables Raytheon’s success.”

AbelConn’s rich history with Raytheon includes partnering on numerous critical military programs. As a vertically-integrated supplier with full-service capabilities from concept through manufacturing, AbelConn’s customer commitment is backed by decades of proven performance in delivering high quality products on time and with exceptional service.

About AbelConn

AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica company, specializes in applications that demand ruggedized high reliability, including military, aerospace, networking and industrial environments. With vertically integrated capabilities, AbelConn manufactures complex, integrated electronic solutions. With more than 40 years of experience, AbelConn provides innovatively engineered products and services throughout the program lifecycle, from concept to manufacturing to obsolescence management.

