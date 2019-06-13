Hempsession to Broadcast Live Tonight from MJBizConNEXT Conference in New Orleans

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that its newly acquired division Hempsession Podcast division will host a special live broadcast from 5pm to 7pm tonight from the MJBizConNEXT conference in New Orleans. The broadcast is expected to be attended by thousands of listeners worldwide.

Hempsession is hosted by Oliver del Camino, an established international business consultant and CBD aficionado, and provides a lively mix of entertainment, in-depth education, news and insights on all things related to hemp/CBD.

Hempsession was launched as a free public broadcast in Spring 2019 and is the first of its kind, delivering up-to-the-minute, news-breaking highlights regarding all things CBD. It endeavors to keep stakeholders abreast of what’s trending in the world of CBD, how it may affect their holdings, and positive testimonials lending credence to the CBD's healing powers.

Hempsession has received enormous positive reception in its initial few months of operation, attracting over 72 million viewers, crashing its servers, and creating the rushed need for expansion that led to the eventual acquisition by HGQE.

Corporate America is realizing that if it wants to hop on the CBD bandwagon, it has to invest directly in the cultivation of hemp crops and production of CBD-based products.

Hempsession scours a myriad of media outlets. both domestic and international as well as medical journals and subject experts for CBD-related news, then synthesizes the research into a series of cohesive, condensed 20-minute podcasts across seven major social media platforms, specifically YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music (their ranking is #4 in the Education category), Instagram, Facebook, and Pandora, and Soundcloud).

Hempsession is THE leading insider on the CBD marketplace, amassing those aspects of CBD that are most relevant and sought-after and delivering them clearly and concisely to its one million-plus listeners.

“A lot of consumers are not properly versed or educated about the CBD industry. Hempsession podcasts holds itself to a high level of standards to ensure that listeners are getting straight facts and becoming educated while also being entertained in each of our many podcasts,” states Oliver del Camino, Founder, and Executive Producer of Hempsession Podcast.

For more information on this topic, please contact Oliver del Camino, (754) 302-1589, or, www.therealhempnews.com

Twitter: @realhempsession

Facebook: facebook.com/hemppodcast

Instagram: @hempsession.

ABOUT HQ Global Education, Inc.

HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, to play a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Luis Proetta, CEO luis@hqgeinc.com http://hqgeinc.com



