Arbutus to Participate at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

WARMINSTER, Pa., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced that Dr. Michael Sofia and Dr. Gaston Picchio will participate in a fireside chat at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly-traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B infection. Arbutus is developing multiple drug candidates, each of which have the potential to improve upon the standard of care and contribute to a curative combination regimen. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Mark Murray
President and CEO
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Pam Murphy
Investor Relations Consultant
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

