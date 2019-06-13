Driven Deliveries Inc. Announces Partnership with Pure Ratios

Driven continues to add revenue producing brands to its cannabis delivery platform

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Deliveries, Inc., (DRVD), the world’s first and only publicly traded cannabis delivery company, announced today that they have partnered with Pure Ratios Holdings, Inc. (“Pure Ratios”), a CBD and THC wellness company and creator of the award winning 96-hour pain relief Transdermal Reservoir Patch.



Pure Ratios is a portfolio company of Cannex Capital Holdings Inc. (CSE: CNNX) (OTCQX: CNXXF) (“Cannex”). Cannex, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, provides a wide range of services including real estate, management, financial, branding and IP to licensed cannabis business operators domestically and internationally. The Company is the creator of the award winning 96-hour pain relief patch. The first and only pain management product of its kind, the Pure Ratio Patches utilize topical delivery of CBD and THC, which bypasses the digestive process for undiluted absorption of cannabinoids directly into the bloodstream. This provides users with fast-acting effects and constant long-term relief. The patent-pending patch lasts up to 96 hours. Are Naturally pure, additive free, hypoallergenic and water-proof.

“We are extremely pleased to be expanding our service offerings throughout the highly concentrated California cannabis user market,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christian Schenk. “We believe that our best-in-class delivery platform coupled with Pure Ratio’s proven popular brands will provide a strong synergistic relationship between the companies. We look forward to expanding our customer base while increasing revenue and enhancing our overall brand recognition. Management has already identified several similar popular brands that it intends to add to our platform in the near future.”

This strategic partnership allows Pure Ratios access to Driven’s extensive California delivery customer and network and provides that same network with top-rated products such as the 96-hour pan relief patch. Currently, Driven’s delivery network covers approximately 93% of the population of California with overnight cannabis delivery to major thriving markets such as the Bay Area, Central California, Sacramento, and in the Orange County and Los Angeles areas. California is one of the largest recreational cannabis markets in the world.

“This is a tremendously exciting new relationship for both Pure Ratios and Cannex which will support Pure’s existing business while expanding its reach into new segments of the California market,” said Mr. Anthony Dutton, CEO of Cannex. “We are big believers in multiple distribution channels and know Driven’s delivery platform will complement and enhance Pure Ratio’s existing retail and healthcare practitioner channels. We are also excited to form a corporate relationship with Driven,”

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Pure Ratios was founded in 2015 with the idea of combining traditional Chinese medicine, with a science-based approach to develop patented and/or proprietary products for the California medical marijuana and the national CBD Hemp markets. Today, Pure Ratios is a team of practitioners, educators, scientists, and individuals working together, to develop a family of innovative products that heighten the use of cannabinoids to create balance.

About Cannex Capital Holdings Inc.

Cannex, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, provides a wide range of services including real estate, management, financial, branding and IP to licensed cannabis business operators domestically and internationally. Cannex is focused on premium indoor cultivation, extraction, manufacturing and branding of edible and derivative products as well as retail operations. Based in Vancouver, BC, Cannex is managed by a team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to aggressive, cost-effective growth. Cannex currently owns BrightLeaf Development LLC which holds real estate assets, property leases, brands and intellectual property, and material supply agreements with Superior Gardens LLC (d/b/a Northwest Cannabis Solutions), Washington State’s and the Pacific Northwest’s largest full-line cannabis producer/processor, as well as 7Point Holdings LLC, another Washington State licensed cannabis producer/processor.

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the only publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven provides the legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legal cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit https://GoDriven.com/ and review Driven’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

