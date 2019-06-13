TransUnion Advances Corporate Responsibility Commitment with New Sustainability Office

Company publishes 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

“At TU, we believe in using Information for Good. Now we are elevating our commitment to that belief with the creation of a Sustainability Office to help centralize efforts to ensure our business practices, governance structures and environment profile are all aligned,” said Chris Cartwright, president and CEO of TransUnion.

The Sustainability Office will engage a cross-functional working group, under the guidance of a steering committee made of members of the executive leadership team. Hilary Chidi will lead the Sustainability Office, in addition to his current role as senior vice president and head of product for Consumer Interactive.

“We’re taking another step forward to drive operational change around our sustainability profile and sharpen our focus, measurement and reporting,” said Chidi. “Our core businesses have roots in social responsibility, and I’m looking forward to carrying the heart of our commitment.”

The 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is now available for download at transunion.com/csr and reflects the issues that matter to both the company and the people who engage with us, including consumers, customers, shareholders, regulators and employees.

