Houston Methodist Selects Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s DoseMe For System-wide Precision Dosing Technology

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced a multi-year partnership agreement between its precision dosing software subsidiary DoseMe and Houston Methodist for the system-wide implementation of DoseMe’s proprietary dose optimization software, DoseMeRx®.



“DoseMe’s software is a straight-forward way to implement AUC-based decision making in vancomycin dosing, while at the same time minimizing the number of blood draws needed to inform dose adjustments for challenging patient cohorts,” said William L. Musick, PharmD, BCIDP, Clinical Specialist, Infectious Disease and Residency Program Director at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Houston Methodist healthcare system began using DoseMeRx software last year through an agreement with Houston Methodist Hospital. This new agreement will provide Houston Methodist’s network of pharmacy teams access to DoseMeRx across the system’s seven community hospitals, including Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, and Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital.

“We are so pleased to partner with Houston Methodist and its network of hospitals,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Houston Methodist’s decision to expand the use of DoseMeRx is clear recognition, by one of the nation’s leading health systems, that there is a need for best-practice standardization for the management of complex patients. DoseMeRx fulfills that need. The platform enables safer dosing techniques, improving quality and outcomes, while at the same time creating more efficient workflows generating significant savings for our customers like Houston Methodist.”

"We are honored to expand our partnership with the innovative clinical pharmacy departments within the Houston Methodist system, as they continue to lead the way in clinical excellence and patient care here in the United States," said Charles Cornish, CEO of DoseMe.

/EIN News/ -- About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise®, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. www.tabularasahealthcare.com .

About DoseMe

DoseMe is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company (NASDAQ: TRHC) and the first company in the world to develop precision dosing software - DoseMeRx - developed specifically for clinical practice. DoseMe's clinical decision support solutions focus on empowering healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit doseme-rx.com

About Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist is one of the nation’s leading health systems and academic medical centers ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in Texas for patient care. Houston Methodist consists of eight hospitals: Houston Methodist Hospital, its flagship academic hospital in Texas Medical Center, and seven community hospitals throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. As a consistently recognized leader in patient-centered clinical care, medical research and education, Houston Methodist is committed to using technology to advance patient care. houstonmethodist.org .

