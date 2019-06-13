Improving Customer Efficiency with the New Inbox

TerrAvion continues to focus on its customers improving the functionality of its imagery data

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working to improve complex precision agronomy data for its users, TerrAvion introduces a new feature in their online imagery platform OverView named Inbox. Inbox is a tool that helps users increase efficiency and focus on the image data that they want to, minimizing data overload and enable a faster and more effective way to implement the use of TerrAvion imagery in their precision agronomy program.



"One of the more challenging tasks for agronomists, viticulturists, and growers alike is to gather actionable insights about problem areas quickly without getting lost in the abundance of data available," says Amariah Fuller, Chief Product Officer at TerrAvion. "Our subscription plans provide current and frequent imagery data designed to create an understanding of what happens in the field, but the frequency also means that there is a lot of data available. Inbox alleviates that problem by enabling our customers to see what is new and highlight what they want to focus on."

The new Inbox is part of the unceasing effort of TerrAvion to improve the functionality of their low-cost, high-frequency, high-resolution image data that is needed to be able to make timely and correct decisions to maximize yield and minimize cost in modern agronomy. Some of the new features include special filters, such as importance, unread, amongst others. For more information and details about Inbox, read the blog post at https://blog.terravion.com/blog/product-update-introducing-inbox.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high-tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

