Michael Leigh Joins Grassi & Co. to Lead Cyber and Information Security Practice (CIS)

Grassi & Co. is proud to announce that the Firm has added Michael Leigh, a nationally-recognized Cyber & Information Security expert, to lead the Firm’s Practice.

Michael’s unique approach in addressing cyber security risks for clients focuses on significantly reducing their value-at risk and the potential impact that threat has on their businesses. By bridging the gap between the executives and practitioners of an organization, Michael addresses cyber risk by focusing on empowering his clients to approach their security strategy from a business standpoint, not just a technical one—making him a valuable asset to the businesses and organizations the firm services.

As a thought leader in the information security practice, Michael has participated in the National Security Administration’s Red Team/Blue Team Conference, the Silicon Valley ISACA, and the Triangle InfoSeCon. He has held the position of Global Head of Digital Forensics and Incident Response for NCC Group, an International Security Consulting firm; and has held senior leadership positions in Information Security for major technology providers, including Cisco Systems and Oracle Corporation. During Michael’s tenure with Oracle, he led Security Assessments, Penetration Testing Engagements and Forensics/Incident Response programs. Michael is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) – International Information Systems Consortium; and an Offensive Security Certified Expert (OSCE) – Offensive Security.

Services that the Grassi & Co. Cyber and Information Security Practice professionals provide include Incident Response, analyzing and remediating cyber security incidents; Penetration Testing, assessing an organization’s security posture by simulating threat-actor actions; and Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (VCISO), which act as an organization’s senior security management by defining the security strategy and converting that strategy into action. The team designs programs that are custom-tailored to clients’ needs.

“By bringing someone with Michael’s expertise to the firm, we are able to save our clients from security risks that could have a catastrophic impact on their financials, their reputations, and those of the clients they serve,” said Louis C. Grassi, CEO of Grassi. “With data being the core of nearly every business decision made today, this role is one of the most vital as we help navigate our clients in the direction of success they desire.”

“I look forward to bringing my expertise to the clients at Grassi & Co.,” says Michael Leigh, Principal of CIS. “By identifying clients’ value-at-risk, I am able to bring to light the risks that are most important to their businesses and build protections around these assets. My approach results in saving the client precious time, effort and money—not to mention many sleepless nights and headaches.”

Michael is based in the NYC office and services clients globally.

Grassi & Co., the 68th largest firm in the U.S., is a premier professional service organization specializing in accounting, auditing, tax, technology, and business consulting services. Grassi & Co. has offices in Manhattan, Long Island, Westchester County, NY, and Park Ridge, NJ as well as internationally through its association with Moore Stephens International. Grassi & Co. specializes in professional services for the Not-for-Profit, Construction, Architecture & Engineering, Financial Services, Private Equity, Life Sciences, Manufacturing & Distribution, Retail, Technology, Media & Telecommunication, Transportation, Energy & Natural Resources, and Healthcare industries, among others.

