NETNUMBER NAMED WINNER OF BEST NETWORK SECURITY TECHNOLOGY AWARD AT 5G WORLD SUMMIT

TITAN prevails against strong contenders to secure prestigious industry accolade

/EIN News/ --

LOWELL, MA., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NetNumber announced today that its All-G™ TITAN platform has been selected as winner of the Best Network Security Technology award by a panel of senior industry analysts and organizers of the 5G World Summit being held in London, June 11-13.



The award recognizes an innovative network security solution provider showcasing how they are providing cutting edged security services and preparing their telco customers for the 5G security threats. Competition for the award had been revealed as Huawei, KT and ZTE, and was voted on by several industry analysts including Strategy Analytics, IHS Markit, Heavy Reading, Ovum and ABI Research.



“This recognition acknowledges the leadership role we have played in the industry via the GSMA” said Steve Legge, Chief Operating Officer for NetNumber. “It validates that smaller companies are innovating on a large scale, and worthy of serious consideration by all operators who are evaluating solutions to address 5G security concerns.”

The NetNumber TITAN platform uniquely delivers centralized provisioning and management combined with a powerful, distributed execution architecture that enables all service processing and comprehensive security and fraud protection to happen at the optimal location in an operator’s network. TITAN is transforming how operators deliver new services to their customers while significantly simplifying the network core, reducing operating costs, and transforming their networks to 5G.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s first All-G signaling platform called TITAN. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions secure networks against current/emerging threats.

Steve Hateley NetNumber +44 7557 281987 shateley@netnumber.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.