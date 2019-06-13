Hexindai Completes Key Step in Compliance Process

BEIJING, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company"), a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace in China, today announced that it completed a key regulatory compliance milestone as the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration (formerly the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Financial Work) concluded its field inspection work of the company.



/EIN News/ -- “This is a critical step toward filing for registration with authorities,” said Mr. Xiaobo An, Hexindai's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are working hard to complete this compliance process and prepare for registration, which aims to ensure the stable and healthy growth of the industry and to protect the interests of both borrowers and lenders.”

The National P2P Rectification Office issued a notice for regulatory compliance inspection in August 2018 and laid out detailed criteria for self-examination and correction by P2P platforms. Completing the compliance inspection is part of the prerequisites for P2P platforms in China to file for registration with authorities.

This compliance inspection has three key steps. As the first step, Hexindai submitted its P2P Compliance Self-Inspection Report to the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration in October last year. It was followed by an inspection by the Beijing Internet Finance Industry Association. The field inspection by the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration was the third step.

About Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company") is a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace based in Beijing, China facilitating loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China. Hexindai provides borrowers with convenient and ready access to credit through its online marketplace. The Company offers borrowers a wide range of products designed based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class in China by matching them with investors seeking various types of investment products with appropriate risk levels and risk-adjusted returns. Hexindai's strong user acquisition capabilities combined with an online platform with extensive offline networks, an advanced risk management system, and strong strategic cooperative relationships with a custodian bank and an insurance company to safeguard investments, allows the Company to generate higher customer satisfaction, reliance, and realize faster growth in China.

