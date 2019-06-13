PanXchange Frac Sand Market Data Now Available on Quandl

/EIN News/ -- Denver, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PanXchange, an OTC exchange and price discovery platform for physical commodities, today announced that it will distribute its proprietary pricing data for hydraulic fracturing proppants, better known as frac sand, through Quandl, a leading provider of financial and alternative data for financial professionals.



PanXchange provides the industry’s de facto benchmark prices for frac sand, considered by many to be a primary economic indicator. In addition, PanXchange currently offers an OTC marketplace for frac sand, allowing buyers and sellers to communicate directly as they navigate a 120 million-ton market.



Quandl, owned by Nasdaq, Inc., delivers financial, economic and alternative datasets to over 400,000 users, which include analysts, traders and portfolio managers worldwide. Subscribers will be able to access PanXchange data in various ways, including via the Quandl API and through tools for Excel, R and Python. This access allows Quandl users insight into the oil trading landscape.



“Since the launch of our frac sand index in 2017, we’ve sought partners who will widen our reach while allowing our data to be leveraged in a variety of ways to provide value to the consumer,” said Julie Lerner, Founder and CEO of PanXchange.



She continued: “Quandl’s large client base and highly flexible platform make them a great distributor for us. We are proud to play a leading role in providing market structure solutions to our industry, and that includes giving people the information they need to invest in these commodities for the first time”.



This announcement with Quandl is the latest milestone in what has been a banner year for PanXchange’s data offerings. Earlier this month, the firm announced the addition of Andy Bose, a 20-year veteran of S&P Global Platts and an expert in driving efficient data distribution. In January 2019, the company rolled out index pricing data for its second U.S.-focused commodities market: industrial hemp. PanXchange’s approach to the hemp market will follow the same blueprint as frac sand, a market the firm launched in early 2018 that became the industry’s de facto benchmark.



About PanXchange



Founded by commodities trading veterans and backed by a highly influential roster of trading and market data executives, PanXchange provides market structure solutions for the physical commodity markets that feed and fuel the world. As these OTC markets have traditionally been bilateral, opaque and consequently expensive to operate in, PanXchange’s trading platform and price discovery capabilities bring greater efficiencies to all market participants: growers/producers, distributors, end-users and investors. For more information, please visit panxchange.com.

