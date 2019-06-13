mCig Launches Advanced Labeling Capabilities

JACKSONVILLE, FL, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, today announced that it subsidiary CBJ Distributing has expanded its operations by adding new labeling, printing and in-house application capabilities that will shorten the turnaround time on production, eliminate the need for customers to work with multiple vendors, and further reinforce the Companies’ commitment to being a fully integrated partner for clients.



With the new capabilities, CBJ Distributing will have all the required equipment, tooling and materials necessary to process its customers’ customized packaging needs without requiring assistance for any third-party resource.

“The acquisition and use of advanced labeling capabilities demonstrates our commitment to achieve our vision to be a one-stop shop supplier servicing cannabis growers, distributors, and dispensaries,” said Alex Levitsky, CBJ Distributing’s Managing Partner. Alex went on to say, “By working to offer more services, this will reflect in the value our customers get. For instance, production time averaging two to three weeks can be reduced by up to two-thirds. This means the turnaround time is shorter. The shorter the turnaround time, the more projects we can complete, while our customers enjoy the market advantage speed to market and product freshness. The Company expects these additional services to increase CBJ revenues by $2 million in the first year of utilization and implementation.”

Additionally, CBJ is announcing that it is expanding its reach with opening new distribution centers in Oklahoma and Arizona.

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. ( MCIG ) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC , Bloomberg , TheStreet.com . For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: “potential,” “expect”, “look forward,” “believe,” “dedicated,” “building,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov , and on the Company’s website, at www.mciggroup.com

Contact: mCig, Inc.

Paul Rosenberg

paul@mciggroup.org

