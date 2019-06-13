Hill International Selected by the EU to Provide Technical Assistance for Albania’s Infrastructure Program

PHILADELPHIA and TIRANA, Albania, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was selected by the European Union (EU), as the leader of the consortium including Deloitte Albania and LDK Consultants, to provide Technical Assistance to strengthen the capacity for the overall planning, preparation, and implementation of infrastructure projects in Albania. This assignment is part of the IPA 2015 Action Program for Albania.



The overall objective of the program is to strengthen the capacity and accountability of the State’s administration of the design and implementation of sector programs and major infrastructure projects. This will improve connectivity within the country and the Western Balkan Region in preparation for EU membership.

The project will support the National Investment Committee Secretariat, the Department of Development and Good Governance, all line Ministries, and also regional institutions, agencies, and municipalities responsible for infrastructure projects in key sectors such as Transport, Energy, Environment, Social Infrastructure, and Business Infrastructure.

Specifically, the scope includes assisting the State administration to maintain a standard investment prioritization methodology, including the process of selection, prioritization, assessment of viability and sustainability, and development of infrastructure projects. This includes the National Single Project Pipeline (NSPP) and Sector Single Project Pipelines (SSPP). Furthermore, the program will enhance the State’s capacity and training staff across Ministries and Agencies involved in feasibility assessments, planning, design, procurement, implementation, and monitoring of infrastructure projects.

“We share the vision to support the Republic of Albania to enter into a new era of development and sustainable growth, hence triggering several benefits to the Albanian economy as a whole and promoting regional cooperation,” said Manolis Sigalas, Hill’s Vice President and Managing Director for Southern Europe. “We are committed to working hard as a team with all stakeholders involved in this significant program, transferring international know-how, and, importantly, developing the local talent.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

