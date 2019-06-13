First Advantage Brings Continuous Background Screening Solution to SHRM Annual Conference

ATLANTA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

Will spotlight the company’s continuous screening product, Criminal Records Watch, and sponsor the #NextChat Lounge during the SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition.

Sunday, June 23 – Wednesday, June 26

Las Vegas Convention Center

3150 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, Nev.

First Advantage will exhibit in Booth No. 1602.



According to data from First Advantage, companies can expect 1 percent of their employee population to be convicted of a crime in the next year. Relying solely on pre-employment screening may put these organizations, their customers, employees and brand at risk. During the SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition, representatives from First Advantage will be on-hand to showcase Criminal Records Watch, an ongoing monitoring tool that allows employers to monitor criminal record activity post-hire. Conference attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth No. 1602 to learn more and enter for a chance to win $1000.

Also, First Advantage will sponsor the #NextChat Lounge at the event and host the SHRM #NextChat session ahead of the conference on June 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Follow along on Twitter to take part in the conversation.

For event information and registration, visit https://annual.shrm.org .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

