Interpace Diagnostics Announces Presentation at the World Congress on Thyroid Cancer

Rome, ITALY, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG), a fully integrated bioinformatics and commercial molecular diagnostic company, today announced that Dr. Sydney D. Finkelstein, Interpace’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the World Congress on Thyroid Cancer, which is being held in Rome, Italy from June 20-22, 2019. The presentation will detail outcomes of a study with patients using Interpace’s ThyGenX® and ThyGeNEXT® in combination with microRNA (miRNA) testing in indeterminate thyroid nodules.

Presentation Title: Incremental value of expanded mutation panel when used in combination with microRNA testing in indeterminate thyroid nodules

Date: June 21, 2019

Time: 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm

Room: Orsini, Level A

“I am excited to present findings from Interpace’s thyroid study at the World Congress on Thyroid Cancer,” stated Dr. Sydney D. Finkelstein, Interpace’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Based on the number of participating patients, we believe this is one of the largest and most comprehensive studies of its kind. The trial evaluated over 8,000 patients and resulted in important learnings for the field of analyzing thyroid nodules and diagnosing thyroid cancer.”

The World Congress on Thyroid Cancer event is expected to consist of more than 150 faculty and 500 delegates, including leaders in the field of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer as well as Endocrinologists, Surgeons, Oncologists, Radiologists and Nuclear Medicine Specialists. Interpace’s presentation will be held during a non CME accreditation session.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace is a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics company that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace’s mission is to provide personalized medicine through molecular diagnostics, innovation and data to advance patient care based on rigorous science. The Company currently has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP); PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT® (previously ThyGenX®) for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDx® that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. BarreGEN® for Barrett's Esophagus, is currently in a Clinical Evaluation Program whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN® to assist us in positioning the product for full launch, partnering and potentially supporting reimbursement with payers. Barrett's Esophagus is a rapidly growing diagnosis that affects over three million people in the US and over time can progress to esophageal cancer. The Company’s data base includes data from over 50,000 patients who have been tested using the Company’s current products, including over 25,000 molecular tests for thyroid nodules. Interpace has been designated by the 2018 edition of CIO Applications as one of the top 10 companies for providing bioinformatics solutions. Interpace’s mission is to provide personalized medicine through molecular diagnostics, innovation and data to advance patient care based on rigorous science. For more information, please visit Interpace’s website at www.interpacediagnostics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the Company’s future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Joseph Green

Edison Group

jgreen@edisongroup.com



