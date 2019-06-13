M Line Sets its Sight on the Future

/EIN News/ -- M Line’s Direction is now Defined

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – M Line Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MLHC; "M Line" or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm its direction. After a year of bringing in multiple deals and attempting to finance those transactions, M Line has now planned its future direction that, of course, includes its share ownership in Square Chain Corp. (“SQCC”).

M Line will own and grow the retail side of the business expanding further into the hospitality industry that includes, its restaurants and event center in Arizona, and its future plans for the development of its first gas station. In addition, M Line will develop the properties it currently owns and other property opportunities resulting in more retail operations for the group. Furthermore, M Line will more clearly link its C-Pod business with future plans in the marijuana industry.

The beverage branding, food and beverage distribution business and CBD products will be part of SQCC.

Both groups now have more specific growth targets which will make it easier to raise funds, primarily without the use of convertible debt, due to the clearer objectives of each group and its target business. M Line's operations will include:

Strong real estate assets,

The development of those real estate assets,

An operating business with significant growth potential both in its restaurants and event center and

The growth of the C- Pod growing business with links to the marijuana industry

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line, commented: “We have now cleaned up the complicated structure of the businesses. The direction of both M Line and SQCC is now fully defined. We believe this is clearer for our shareholders and our future lenders. As always, our primary objectives are solid growth in both groups while continuing to improve Shareholder Value.”

About M Line Holdings, Inc.

M Line is a Holding Company. It controls a subsidiary involved in the Cannabis Industry with the acquisition of our C-Pod manufacturing business. M Line owns three restaurants and an event center in Arizona and over 38 acres of land which can be redeveloped. M Line will continue with its business financing activities while looking for other opportunities in the hospitality and Cannabis industries as well as other prospects that make sense to management.

