Angola, AU analyse combat against corruption

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 13 - The Angolan government?s agenda regarding its combat against corruption was at the top of discussions between its Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, and the Commissioner for political Affairs of the African Union (AU), Minata Cessouma.,

The meeting also assessed the preparation process for the holding of local elections to take place in Angola for the first time in 2020.

According to a press note from the Foreign Affairs Ministry the officials also discussed issues concerning Human Rights, mainly the reinforcement of the Rule of Law and promotion of crucial values for human life.

The two officials agreed on the need for the creation of the African Humanitarian Agency to tackle forced displacement provoked by natural catastrophes.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.