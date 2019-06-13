Update on the EU-US Executive Working Group

United States Brussels, 2 July 2019

The Joint Statement agreed between Presidents Juncker and Trump on 25 July last year, outlined a focused and positive trade agenda with the United States, our first trade and investment partner, and has helped deescalate tensions in this critical relationship. In order to implement the work programme outlined in the Joint Statement forward, the EU and the U.S. agreed to set up an Executive Working Group.

The purpose of this meeting is to debrief civil society organisations and stakeholders on the state of play on the EU-US Executive Working Group (EWG) work programme. The discussions will focus in particular on the ongoing work in the area of regulatory co-operation. The Commission will also debrief on the next steps in relation to the recently concluded Call for Proposals for Regulatory Co-operation activities, which invited stakeholders to contribute with potential projects that could be pursued within the framework of the EU-US EWG. Ahead of this meeting, the Commission will publish the proposals received from stakeholders in the context of this Call for Proposals.

Lead speakers

Mr Ignacio Garcia Bercero, Director, Directorate-General for Trade, European Commission

Mr Eric Mamer, Director, Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, European Commission

Moderator

Head of Unit Communications, Directorate-General for Trade, European Commission

Agenda

Update on the state of play on the work programme of the EU-US Executive Working Group- with a focus on the ongoing regulatory co-operation activities

European Commission’s Call for Proposals on activities for EU-US Regulatory Co-operation- Feedback from stakeholders and next steps

Discussion with stakeholders.

Practical information

Date : 02/07/2019, 14:00-17:00

: 02/07/2019, 14:00-17:00 Location : Charlemagne Building, Room Alcide de Gasperi, Rue de la Loi 170, Brussels

: Charlemagne Building, Room Alcide de Gasperi, Rue de la Loi 170, Brussels Register (registration closes on 28/06/2019 at 10:00)

We would be grateful if participants could arrive 30 minutes in advance in order to receive a badge and gain access to the meeting room. Please bring with you the confirmation email received when you registered for the meeting and an ID card or passport.