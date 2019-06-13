Global Vaccines Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccines Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaccines market size is expected to exceed US$ 48 Billion by the year-end of 2025.



This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global vaccines market. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.



The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the global vaccines market. The report explores detailed analysis of the top 42 vaccines market value assessment globally from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025.



Additionally, the report includes an assessment of promising vaccines in clinical development by major companies. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores the detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global vaccines market.



The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global vaccines market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolios, promising vaccines in the clinical development, vaccines market value analysis and recent development.



Long-term Growth Projection:

Merck acquired Immune Design in 2019

Shingrix is set to achieve blockbuster vaccine status in 2019

Prevnar/Prevnar 13 has captured the highest market share of the global vaccines market

With a market value of more than US$ 7 billion, GSK led the global vaccines market in 2018

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Global Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2015 - 2025)

Market Share Analysis of Global Vaccines Market (%),2015 - 2025

Global Vaccines Market Share, By Brand

Global Vaccines Market Share, By Company

Global Top 42 Vaccines Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 - 2025

Major Companies Vaccines Market Value Analysis & Forecast

Promising Vaccines in Clinical Development by Major Companies

Detailed Vaccines Portfolio of the Major Companies

Major Deals in the Global Vaccines Market

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Vaccines Market

Major Companies Analysis

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Vaccines Market:

What is the size of the global vaccines market during 2015-2025?

What will be the revenue generated by each vaccine during the forecast period?

Which vaccine provides the highest market share?

What are the leading companies dominating the global vaccines market? What is the share of these companies in the global vaccines market?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2019 - 2025?

What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market?

What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

Who are the key players in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2015 - 2025)



3. Market Share Analysis of Global Vaccines Market (%), 2015 - 2025

3.1 Global Vaccines Market Share, By Brand

3.2 Global Vaccines Market Share, By Company



4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Vaccines Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. Global Top 42 Vaccines Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value), 2015 - 2025

5.1 Prevnar / Prevnar 13

5.2 Gardasil / Gardasil 9

5.3 Vaxigrip

5.4 Fluzone

5.5 Flublok

5.6 Varivax

5.7 Menactra

5.8 Proquad

5.9 Pneumovax 23

5.10 Fluarix/FluLaval

5.11 Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix-B

5.12 Priorix, Priorix Tetra, Varilrix

5.13 M-M-R II

5.14 Adacel

5.15 Boostrix

5.16 Bexsero

5.17 Menveo

5.18 Cervarix

5.19 Trumenba

5.20 Shingrix

5.21 Pentacel, Pentaxim, Imovax, Hexaxim

5.22 Rotateq

5.23 Zostavax

5.24 Rotarix

5.25 Synflorix

5.26 Pediarix,Infanrix

5.27 Ticovac

5.28 Biken Ha

5.29 Tetrabik

5.30 Mearubik

5.31 Varicella (MTP)

5.32 Jebik V

5.33 Flumist/Fluenz

5.34 Bio Thrax

5.35 Dukoral

5.36 Ixiaro

5.37 In Live

5.38 HeaLive

5.39 BiLive

5.40 Anflu

5.41 EasySix

5.42 Imvamune

5.43 Other Vaccines



6. Major Deals in Global Vaccines Market

6.1 Merger & Acquisitions

6.2 Collaboration Deal

6.3 Licensing Agreement

6.4 Exclusive Agreement

6.5 Distribution Agreement

6.6 Partnerships



7. Key Companies Analysis

7.1 Sanofi Pasteur

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Vaccines Portfolio

7.1.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis & Forecast

7.1.4 Promising Vaccines in Clinical Development

7.1.5 Recent Development

7.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

7.3 Merck

7.4 Pfizer

7.5 AstraZeneca

7.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

7.7 Emergent Biosolutions

7.8 Astlellas Pharma Inc

7.9 Valneva

7.10 Seqirus

7.11 Bavarian Nordic

7.12 Sinovac

7.13 Panacea Biotec

7.14 Bharat Biotech

7.15 Serum Institute of India

7.16 Biological E. Limited



