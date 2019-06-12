Avista honored by 2020 Women on Boards

Avista Corp. awarded for having more than 20% corporate board seats held by women

/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE, Wash., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. has been named a Winning “W” Company by 2020 Women on Boards for achieving at least 20% women on its corporate board before the year 2020.



“We are proud to be recognized as part of this initiative,” said Scott Morris, chairman and chief executive officer of Avista Corp. “We have a strong commitment to inclusion, with women making up 40% of our board today and for the last five years. We are encouraged to see more companies join us in embracing gender diversity at the board level.”

As of 2018, the percentage of board seats held by women rose to 17.7%, up from 16.0% in 2017. This upward trend represents good progress, but still, half of the Russell 3000 Index companies have one or no women on their boards.

"We applaud the board of Avista Corp. for engaging the diverse opinions and perspectives of both genders on their board," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. "Studies have shown that the varied perspectives of women are uniquely valuable to corporations and the challenges they face today.”

About 2020 Women on Boards

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) is a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum toward the goal of achieving at least 20% of all public company board seats to be held by women by the year 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary that commemorates the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote.

The campaign’s signature programs include the Gender Diversity Directory , a database which tracks the gender composition of company boards, the annual Gender Diversity Index report, and the National Conversation on Board Diversity events held in more than thirty cities each November.

In just nine short years, 2020 Women on Boards has become a respected global brand while building a reputation as a formidable advocate for advancing women to corporate boards. www.2020WOB.com

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 395,000 customers and natural gas to 362,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

Contact:

Media: Casey Fielder (509) 495-4916, casey.fielder@avistacorp.com

Investors: John Wilcox (509) 495-4171, john.wilcox@avistacorp.com

Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174



