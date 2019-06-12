CN donates $150,000 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation

Funds will be used to ensure that Milton District Hospital is equipped to meet the needs of fast-growing community

MONTREAL, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN has donated $150,000 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation (MDHF) to support annual equipment priorities for Milton District Hospital.



The donation will be used to ensure that the hospital is equipped to meet the needs of fast-growing Milton.

Milton District Hospital supports the healthcare needs of the Milton community, providing care in more than 45, 700 annual Emergency visits, delivering more than 1,000 babies a year in the Maternal Newborn unit, and performing more than 10,500 surgeries and procedures annually. It also provides Diagnostic Imaging services to the community, including upwards of 3,000 MRI scans in the last year.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Milton District Hospital Foundation to support the hospital’s ongoing equipment needs,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president, Corporate Services and chief legal officer, CN. “The amount of CN’s donation -- $150,000 – represents a more than doubling of the court costs the company was awarded following an unsuccessful legal challenge over the planned CN Milton Logistics Hub. We believe strongly in giving back to the communities we serve.”

In February 2018 the Region of Halton, the City of Burlington, the Town of Halton Hills, the Town of Milton, the Town of Oakville, and Conservation Halton, announced a joint Court application to confirm their jurisdiction to review CN’s proposed Milton Logistics Hub.

In October 2018 the challenge was stayed by the Superior Court of Ontario. CN was awarded court costs.

MDHF has completed the Our Home, Our Hospital Campaign, raising $30 million to support new and replacement equipment for the expansion of Milton District Hospital. CN was a leadership donor to the campaign, making a $300,000 gift in January 2015 through the CN ‘Miracle Match’ program, which launched a compelling and innovative match gift challenge to the business community – and doubled the impact of its gift. In recognition of CN’s generosity, the Family Lounge in the in the newly expanded Maternal Newborn Department was named in honour of the company.

About Milton District Hospital Foundation

Incorporated in 1980, Milton District Hospital Foundation is the Milton District Hospital’s fundraising arm. Its sole purpose is to raise funds for new and replacement essential medical equipment, renovation needs, and other supplemental projects of the Milton District Hospital.

About Halton Healthcare

Halton Healthcare is a healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals – Georgetown Hospital (GH), Milton District Hospital (MDH) and Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) and several community-based programs. Halton Healthcare has been recognized for best practices in a number of patient safety and patient care initiatives. In 2018, Halton Healthcare was accredited with Exemplary Standing – the highest possible status granted by Accreditation Canada.

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company’s website at www.cn.ca .

