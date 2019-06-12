Husky Accepts Fines for 2016 Saskatchewan Oil Spill

CALGARY, Alberta, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky entered guilty pleas today on federal and provincial charges related to a 2016 oil spill in Saskatchewan and will pay fines totaling $3.82 million.



Husky subsidiary Husky Oil Operations Limited was fined $2.5 million under the federal Fisheries Act and $200,000 for a violation of the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act. It was fined $800,000 under the Saskatchewan Environmental Management and Protection Act and assessed a 40% victim impact surcharge of $320,000.

“From the outset of this event, we accepted full responsibility for the spill and we restated that today,” said CEO Rob Peabody. “We recognize this event had significant impacts on the cities, towns and Indigenous communities along the river. We appreciate the way they worked with us on the cleanup and their patience and understanding in the months following the spill.”

Husky has been doing business in the Lloydminster region for more than 70 years and it remains a cornerstone of the Company’s operations.

“We understand that some people think we could have done better. After having such a long and successful history in this region, the event three years ago was a disappointment for all of us,” added Peabody. “It has been our goal to show through our actions that we learned from this event and are committed to being a good neighbour and partner.”

On July 21, 2016 a leak was discovered on a pipeline crossing the North Saskatchewan River. The pipeline was isolated at the river crossing and spill response crews were dispatched. Approximately 225 cubic metres (225,000 litres) of crude blended with condensate were released, with about 60% of the volume contained on land. The cause was determined to be ground movement over time.

More than one million hours were worked on the cleanup response, involving about 2,600 personnel. At peak, more than 900 people were working simultaneously on the response.

Husky has used the lessons learned from this incident to improve its pipeline operations. These improvements include an updated leak response protocol, regular geotechnical reviews of pipelines and fibre optic sensing technology installed on all new large diameter and higher consequence projects.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

/EIN News/ -- Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.