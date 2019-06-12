Align Technology Launches the iTero Element® Foundation Intraoral Scanner With Restorative Software

Restorative only scanner provides dentists with new option on path to digital practice transformation

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) announced today the availability of the iTero Element Foundation intraoral scanner with restorative software to support dentists at the start of their digital journeys.



The iTero Element Foundation extends Align’s portfolio of intraoral scanners with powerful 3D visualization to better meet the needs of doctors, labs and patients. To date, over 13.5 million scans have been submitted with the iTero Element family of intraoral scanning technology.

“At Align we understand that a dentist’s digital journey may be different moving from analog to digital treatment planning,” said Yuval Shaked, Align Technology, senior vice president and managing director, iTero Scanners and Services. “The new iTero Element Foundation scanner with restorative workflow and iRecord® software applications gives doctors a new pathway to capture the advantages and opportunities that digitalization offers their practices. Doctors also have the option to upgrade if they decide to expand their treatment offerings with Invisalign® clear aligners.”

iTero Element Foundation scanner offers dentists digital workflow capabilities to address their restorative and patient monitoring intraoral scanning needs. The streamlined workflows to dental laboratories, option for on-demand chairside milling and exclusive TimeLapse technology for patient communication and monitoring with the iTero Element Foundation provides dentists with capabilities beyond basic STL export scanners. Globally, iTero intraoral scanning technology has been used in more than 3.6 million restorative scans for crowns, bridges and implants.

The restorative software includes capabilities such as iRecord digital scan record and TimeLapse technology to compare historical scans helping dentists and their patients see and easily understand their oral condition.

Practices using the iTero Element Foundation enjoy access to ongoing technical service support, virtual classroom training, webinars and e-learning modules to gain clinical confidence with this system. Software upgrade pathways are also available for Invisalign clear aligners.

iTero Element Foundation is available throughout North America (US and Canada) beginning June 10, 2019. iTero Element Foundation technology is currently available in Japan and will also be available in select Asia Pacific and in select EMEA countries later this year.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In the United States, these statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks detailed in our public filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, Align undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology

Kim Hofman-McEnaney

(984) 328-5532

kmcenaney@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Johnson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.