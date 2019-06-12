InterDigital Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, held its annual meeting of shareholders today on the internet through an interactive webcast.



/EIN News/ -- At the meeting, InterDigital shareholders approved the election of Joan H. Gillman, S. Douglas Hutcheson, John A. Kritzmacher, John D. Markley, Jr., William J. Merritt, Jean F. Rankin and Philip P. Trahanas as members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term expiring at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

Shareholders also passed an advisory resolution to approve the company's executive compensation as reported in the company's 2019 proxy statement and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019.

An archive of the webcast of the annual meeting will be available within 24 hours at IDCC.onlineshareholdermeeting.com, and will also be available shortly on the "Events and Presentations" page of the Investors section of the company's website, http://ir.interdigital.com/event.

