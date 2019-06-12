David Woodhouse named vice president of Nissan Design America

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan has hired David Woodhouse to serve as vice president, Nissan Design America (NDA). In this role, Woodhouse will lead all Nissan and INFINITI design activities in North America. He will also serve on the company’s Global Nissan Design Management Committee.



/EIN News/ -- “As we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Nissan Design America, I am pleased that David Woodhouse will be leading and inspiring our talented team in San Diego,” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “David’s talent, leadership and vision will ensure that NDA shapes an exciting future for the Infiniti and Nissan brands as well as groundbreaking user experience concepts for our customers for years to come.”

Woodhouse brings more than 25 years of global automotive design expertise to his new role at Nissan. Most recently, he served as Lincoln design director at Ford Motor Company. His career includes time with a number of global premium brands, including Mini, Cadillac, Range Rover and BMW.

Founded in 1979, Nissan Design America was Nissan’s first design studio outside of Japan. Today, NDA is a full-production design studio capable of handling all phases of automotive design development, from exploratory to production. NDA designs vehicles for global markets with a particular emphasis on the North American region. The studio works in close collaboration with its global design counterparts, as well as with Nissan Technical Centers in Japan and North America.

NDA creates innovative designs that contribute significantly to the continued evolution of the company’s brands and the advancement of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. For more information about NDA, see: https://usa.nissannews.com/en-US/releases/nissan-design-america-fact-sheet .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

