NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM) announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference.



Ryan Hummer, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference in New York City on June 19, 2019 and his presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. Eastern time.

If available, a webcast of the presentation, as well the accompanying slides, can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.ncsmultistage.com under the Investors section and will also be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, Russia, and the North Sea. NCS’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Contact:

Ryan Hummer

Chief Financial Officer

(281) 453-2222

IR@ncsmultistage.com



