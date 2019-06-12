GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Honored by 2020 Women on Boards

Named Winning ‘W’ Company for Second Year in a Row

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) has been named a Winning ‘W’ Company by 2020 Women on Boards for achieving at least 20% women on its board of directors before the year 2020. GCP’s board of directors includes three women, representing 30% of the Company’s ten board seats.



/EIN News/ -- Winning ‘W’ Companies are cited in the 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) annual Gender Diversity Index which tracks the number of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. Though the percentage of board seats held by women is increasing, half of the companies in the Russell 3000 Index have one or no women on their boards.

Gregory E. Poling, GCP’s chief executive officer, said, “GCP is proud to be recognized for the second year in a row for the gender diversity of our board of directors. We are committed to diversity and inclusion, which at our company starts at the top, and believe that an organization’s success is based on encouraging contributions from a workforce with a variety of perspectives.”

"We applaud GCP’s board of directors for including diverse opinions and perspectives," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. "Studies have shown that varied perspectives are uniquely valuable to corporations as they navigate the challenges they face today.”

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

About 2020 Women on Boards

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) is a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20% of all public company board seats to be held by women by the year 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary that commemorates the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote.

The campaign’s signature programs include the Gender Diversity Directory, a database which tracks the gender composition of company boards, the annual Gender Diversity Index report, and the National Conversation on Board Diversity events held in more than thirty cities each November.

In just nine short years, 2020 Women on Boards has become a respected global brand while building a reputation as a formidable advocate for advancing women to corporate boards. www.2020WOB.com

Media Relations Investor Relations Julie Gonzalez Joseph DeCristofaro T +1 617.498.4533 T +1 617.498.2616 mediainfo@gcpat.com investors@gcpat.com







